Summit High School athletes conclude school year by committing to soccer, football and track and field at the collegiate level

Dom Remeikis, front left, and Jack Schierholz, front right, sign to continue their sport at the Division I level on Wednesday, May 24 at Summit High School. Remeikis will be a member of the cross-country and track teams at the Air Force Academy while Schierholz will play football at Marshall University.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

It has been one heck of a year for student athlete signings at Summit High School, and it is only fitting that three more signings took place before Summit’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 27.

Over the last week, seniors Owen Gallo, Dom Remeikis and Jack Schierholz all signed with their respective schools of choice to pursue their education and sport at the collegiate level.

Gallo, a star Summit soccer player, signed with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he will get the opportunity to play at the Division III level.

Gallo was a cornerstone for the Summit boys soccer program over the last two seasons, and he was able to help lead the team to the semifinals of the Class 4A state soccer tournament this past fall.

He recorded the most goals and assists for the team throughout the season with a total of 15 goals and 13 assists. Gallo also served as a team captain, centering the team’s offensive unit on many occasions while playing games.

Gallo feels honored to achieve his dream of playing soccer at the next level for the Concordia College Cobbers.

“It has always been one of my goals and dreams to keep playing soccer once I get done playing soccer here in Summit,” Gallo said. “It is great to know that all my hard work and love for the game is still going to be used. I am super excited to go show off what I can do in another location.”

Gallo was drawn to Concordia College because of the welcoming nature of the team and the coaches while on his visit.

“What stood out to me was the welcomeness and inclusivity of the team and the coach,” Gallo said. “The coach was super helpful with the recruitment process and gave me multiple different dates and weekends that I could come out and meet the team.”

Gallo said he is looking forward to new beginnings and opportunities over the next few years while studying international business and foreign relations.

“I am excited for the opportunities it will bring,” Gallo said. “Being able to study something that interests me rather than raw topics like in high school.”

Owen Gallo, center, poses for a photo with his Summit High School boys soccer teammates after signing to play Division III soccer at Concordia College.

Owen Gallo/Courtesy photo

A few days after he closed out his senior track season with a third and fourth-place finish at the Colorado State track and field meet, Remeikis officially signed to the Air Force Academy in front of family and friends on Wednesday, May 24.

At the event, head cross-country coach Mike Hagen highlighted how big of an accomplishment Remeikis’ signing was and just how much the senior persevered over the course of his high school running career.

For a long stretch of time, Remeikis was not seeing the improvement he and Hagen were hoping to see, but in the last two years Remeikis has truly found his stride. In his final high school track season, Remeikis broke the school’s 3,200-meter school record, made the podium in two events at the state track meet and came within seconds of becoming a school record holder in two other events.

After facing so much uncertainty and battling through bouts of self-doubt, Remeikis feels relieved that he finally actualized his middle school dream of running at the Division I level.

“I am thrilled,” Remeikis said. “This is a goal that I have had since I started cross-country and track in middle school. There were definitely a lot of times when I thought that it may not be possible because of obstacles and underperforming. I just kept at it, and I was graciously offered an appointment and spot on the team at the Air Force Academy.”

Remeikis will join very competitive Air Force Academy cross-country and track teams, which he expects will both push and challenge him. The prospect is something that Remeikis cannot wait to be a part of when he steps foot on campus.

“I am excited to work my butt off,” Remeikis said. “There will be a whole bunch of guys that I will be able to run with. From what I have seen, the team has a really good dynamic and work ethic so I am excited to make some new friends and compete at an even higher level.”

Remeikis has plans of studying aerospace engineering at the Air Force Academy.

Dom Remeikis, left, and Jack Schierholz shake hands after signing with the Air Force Academy and Marshall University.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Joining Remeikis at his signing was Schierholz, who decided to officially call Marshall University home for the next four years after an incredible fall football season.

Schierholz served as the Summit football team’s starting quarterback over the last two seasons and ultimately led the team to some of its best seasons in recent history. This fall, Schierholz and the Tigers were able to make the 3A state playoffs and host a home playoff game for the first time in over 14 years.

Schierholz recorded a total of 3,464 yards, 34 touchdown passes and averaged 144.3 yards per game over the course of his high school football career

Beyond his play on the football field, Schierholz was extremely competitive in three other sports at Summit High School including basketball, baseball and track and field.

This spring, Schierholz helped lead the baseball team to its first 4A state baseball tournament appearance and broke the school record in the 100-meter dash.

Despite fielding other offers, Schierholz chose Marshall University because of the coaching staff and an overwhelming feeling that he would be valued while he plays Division I football there.

“It was really the opportunity to compete at the highest level,” Schierholz said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I was really wanted and somewhere where I felt I was valued. Coming out of Summit High School to a Division I program is really exciting and it has been the goal all along. To finally do that is really fulfilling and it feels great.”

Schierholz plans to major in either business management or physiology while attending West Virginia’s Marshall University. The Marshall University Thundering Herd plays out of the Sun Belt Conference, facing teams such as Appalachian State, James Madison and Coastal Carolina.