Summit High School basketball player surpasses 1,000 career points, puts up a career-high 31 points in 62-24 win

Autumn Rivera, center, poses with her team after surpassing 1,000 career points against Vail Christian High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Rivera also scored a career high 31 points to defeat Vail Christian 62-24.

Kayle Burns/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School girls basketball team had a huge night against Vail Christian High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Not only did Summit beat Vail Christian by 38 points — 62-24 — but senior captain Autumn Rivera also had a night for the history books.

After celebrating Rivera and her fellow senior classmates at Summit’s senior night game on Friday, Rivera finally checked off several of her personal goals before the conclusion of the regular season.

With her family in attendance for support, Rivera surpassed 1,000 career points with the Summit girls basketball team while also setting a new career high of 31 points in a single game.

“It was a surreal moment when it happened,” Rivera said of the 1,000-point barrier. “I actually played my first high school game at Vail Christian, so it was kind of funny that I hit the thousand there. It was super cool. I was reflective about the last four years and how awesome it has been. It felt great to hit that kind of landmark.”

Rivera also reset Summit’s single-season scoring record from 365 points — which was set during the 2008 season — to 368 points. With two more regular season games and playoff implications, Rivera will look to rack up more points to her single-season scoring record.

Autumn Rivera poses for a photo, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, alongside her family after surpassing 1,000 career points.

Kayle Burns/Courtesy photo

After its loss to Moffat County on senior night, the Summit girls basketball team has now won three games in a row. Summit will conclude the regular season with a game at Rifle High School on Friday, Feb. 17, and a game at Delta High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.

“I am looking forward to beating these teams,” Rivera said. “Last time we played Rifle and Delta, we didn’t play our best, so these are kind of redemption games. Our whole team is looking forward to getting out there and crushing them.”

Following Summit’s final regular season games, the team will then await its seeding in the Class 4A state basketball playoffs. The Summit girls basketball team is currently ranked 16th in 4A.