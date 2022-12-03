Summit High School basketball teams record wins to start the season
The Summit High School boys and girls basketball teams both recorded wins to start the 2022-23 season.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the girls basketball team hosted a competitive Evergreen High School basketball team. The Tigers’ home opener came down to the wire, but Summit hung on to win 48-45.
The boys basketball team split a pair of games to begin the season. The Tigers lost to Grand Junction Central High School 56-35 on Thursday night, but the team bounced back the following night to defeat Grand Junction High School 47-34.
Both teams will play again next week, with the girls traveling to D’Evelyn on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and the boys traveling to Evergreen High School on Friday, Dec. 9.
