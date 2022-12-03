 Summit High School basketball teams record wins to start the season | SummitDaily.com
Summit High School basketball teams record wins to start the season

Cody Jones
  

Summit High School’s Paola Arredondo calls for a play during the third quarter of the varsity girls basketball game against Battle Mountain last season. The Summit girls basketball team began the season with a win over Evergreen High School on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys and girls basketball teams both recorded wins to start the 2022-23 season.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the girls basketball team hosted a competitive Evergreen High School basketball team. The Tigers’ home opener came down to the wire, but Summit hung on to win 48-45.

The boys basketball team split a pair of games to begin the season. The Tigers lost to Grand Junction Central High School 56-35 on Thursday night, but the team bounced back the following night to defeat Grand Junction High School 47-34.

Both teams will play again next week, with the girls traveling to D’Evelyn on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and the boys traveling to Evergreen High School on Friday, Dec. 9.

