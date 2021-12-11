Summit High School boys basketball gets 1st win of the season, have tough weekend in Steamboat tournament

The Summit High School Tigers boys basketball team got their first win of the season against Arrupe Jesuit on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Tigers topped the Generals 52-45 after starting the season 0-3.

The Tigers were led by a strong team effort in the third quarter, producing 22 points to top the Generals.The Tigers were led by sophomore Matthew Valdez who was able to score and contribute to the team from the point guard position.

The Tigers also played a more controlled game, limiting the amount of turnovers they coughed up to the Generals.

The Tigers went into a tournament weekend hosted by Steamboat Springs High School Friday, Dec.10, through Saturday, Dec. 11, hoping to ride the momentum of their first win of the season. Summit faced Conifer on Friday and then Roosevelt on Saturday.

On the first night, the Tigers fell to the Conifer Lobos 63-47 and they lost to the Roosevelt Roughriders 66-39 on the second day.

“We didn’t play very well this weekend,” head coach Jordan Buller said. “We need to work more on some fundamental ball handling things as a unit. The guys gave great effort, great heart, but we don’t have a huge amount of skill to rely on.”

Buller says the team was plagued by turnovers that caused their opponents to easily run up the score on the team. The Tigers are still searching for that key scorer to help drive the team’s offensive and defensive fronts in games. The team has seen flashes of some players rising to the challenge, including seniors Jac Crowe and Mac Scroggins as well as junior Jack Schierholz.

“I feel like they did a good job at keeping the energy up,” Buller said. “Jac Crowe was our leading scorer from the weekend. He did a great job around the basket.”

The Tigers will recharge from the busy tournament weekend and prepare to play the Moffat Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 18. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.