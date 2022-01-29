Summit High School boys basketball loses to Steamboat Springs, 65-33

Summit High School’s Jac Crowe powers to the basket against a Battle Mountain defender during the first quarter of the varsity boys basketball game Jan. 14 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys basketball continues to lose games. The team has now dropped three straight games at home within the last week. The Tigers hosted the 8-6 Steamboat Springs Sailors Friday, Jan. 28, determined to break their two-game losing streak, but were not able to overcome the Sailors.

Instead, the Sailors offense exploited the Tigers defense with three different Sailors players scoring points in the double digits. Cade Gedeon scored 18 points for Steamboat off of seven of nine shots from field goal range and Parker Lindquist scored 11 points.

It was senior Kellen Adams, however, who led the scoring for the Sailors. He recorded 20 points off of seven of nine shots from field goal range. Adams also had six assists and six rebounds further helping the Sailors team.

The Tigers have produced numerous turnovers in the last two games, and the story was no different for Summit against Steamboat as they got the ball stolen from them 15 times over the course of the game.

Steamboat also stopped Summit scoring more than 10 points in any given quarter while Steamboat ran up the score, scoring 24 points in one quarter.

The Tiger senior core of Jack Schierholz, Mac Scroggins, Ephraim Overstreet and Jac Crowe did what they could to rally and energize the team, but it was not enough to pull out the win. The Tigers lost 65-33.

The Tigers fall to 3-11 overall and 1-5 in league play. They now maintain the last spot in the 4A Western Slope league rankings.

The Tigers will play again late afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 29, against the 9-3 Resurrection Christian Cougars in Loveland before taking on Glenwood Springs at home on Tuesday, Feb. 1.