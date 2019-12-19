Summit High School boys basketball’s tenacious defense leads to win at West Grand

The Summit High School varsity boys basketball team practices Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School varsity boys basketball team (2-4) picked up a hard-fought 55-45 road win at West Grand (3-3) on Wednesday night in Kremmling.

Tigers head coach Jordan Buller said his team knew the Mustangs would present a challenge in terms of the energy of their home crowd and also the size they presented in the matchup. With a focus on keeping West Grand’s bigs off the boards, Buller said Summit’s two starting big men, senior Dylan Huston and junior Cam Kalaf, did a good job keeping the ball out of West Grand’s hands on second-chance opportunities.

In the guardplay matchup, Buller said Hector Diaz and Ben Rider provided ideal ball pressure to prevent West Grand’s entry passes into the post.

In full-court transition play, Buller said Summit found success with its zone press in forcing turnovers toward the sideline. Those turnovers led to many scoring opportunities for the Tigers, namely the long athletic Kobe Cortright.

“We were tenacious,” Buller said. “The guys played hard and did a good job of applying good ball pressure. We did get in some foul trouble, something we are still working on in practice and in film sessions — how to keep on people and guard without fouling. But it was nice to see the guys getting after it and giving a lot of energy in the way they were playing D. There was a lot of communication and improvement.”

On the offensive end, Summit senior wing Corbin Furrey played with aggression, creating space for open shots and getting to the basket for scoring opportunities. Buller also commended the junior point guard Diaz for his style of directing traffic and calling offensive sets to get teammates in the right places to score.

The Tigers next play at 7 p.m. Friday at Conifer.

Girls basketball

The Summit High varsity girls basketball team suffered a disappointing 51-47 loss Wednesday night at West Grand.

Head coach Kayle Walker Burns said the Tigers played a solid first three quarters, keeping the lead until the final period. In the end, though, a lack of rebounding caught up with the Tigers, as 23 rebounds was well off their season average of more than 40 per game.

Burns commended the Mustangs for playing with heart and spirit in the fourth quarter. Before the fourth, Summit did a good job of containing West Grand senior Emma DeSanti, who ended up with 19 points with her play in the post. West Grand junior guard Emma Dally made three 3-pointers in the second half to spur the Mustangs’ eventual four-point win.

“This was a tough loss for us because it’s a game I think we could have won,” Burns said. “We’ve been struggling to play a full game. We played well for the first three quarters and just lost momentum.”

Burns did commend the Tigers’ full-court press, which yielded 23 steals and forced 33 turnovers in helter-skelter action.

Tigers senior Anna Tomlinson was Summit’s player of the game, with 15 points, six rebounds, two steals and only one turnover.

Summit next will host Green Mountain at at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’ll be a tough matchup,” Burns said, “but we’re looking forward to hosting a home game before break.”

Hockey

The Summit High School hockey team dropped to 3-2 on the season Wednesday night with a 4-1 loss at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail to Battle Mountain.

The Tigers were outshot 38-23 in a game when Finn Theriault gave them a 1-0 lead at 13:48 of the second period, assisted by Hank Kasch. Tigers senior Jake Mallory stopped 34 of 38 shots on net.

Summit will return to action at home at 6 p.m. Saturday at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge versus Glenwood Springs.