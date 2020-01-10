Summit High School boys, girls basketball defeat Kennedy

The Summit High School varsity boys basketball team practices Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Both the Summit High School boys and girls basketball teams defeated Kennedy on Thursday — the boys in thrilling fashion at home while the girls blew out the opposition on the road.

Boys basketball

At Summit High, the boys team held on for a 51-50 win after a strong third quarter in which Summit outscored Kennedy 20-7. Summit head coach Jordan Buller said the Tigers came out hot, leading 9-7 at the end of the first quarter before a second quarter where Kennedy turned up its fast break. The uptempo action for Kennedy led to a number of easy transition baskets, helping Kennedy to take a 27-21 lead into halftime.

Summit played a strong third quarter, coming out of the locker room and turning up its defensive intensity to take a 41-34 lead into the final quarter. At the end of the fourth, Summit’s team defense forced a Kennedy miss on a potential game winner, leading to the Tigers’ first win since Dec. 18, improving Summit’s record to 3-5 on the season.

Tigers head coach Buller said Summit junior shooting guard and wing Nazarie Poliuk stepped up and was the game’s high scorer with 13 points. Fellow junior Cam Kalaf, who contributes from the wing and post, added 11 points and hauled in six rebounds, as did Summit senior post Dylan Huston. In the backcourt, junior point guard Hector Diaz ran the Tigers’ offensive action and dished out eight assists while Buller said versatile junior Marcus Popoff was a big spark off the bench.

Summit will return to action with a home game Saturday vs. Palisade, scheduled for at 2 p.m. at Summit High.

Girls basketball

The Tigers girls (3-4) snapped their four-game losing streak Thursday with a resounding 40-20 win over Kennedy.

Head coach Kayle Walker Burns said the Tigers controlled the game on the glass, pulling in more than 50 rebounds. The domination on the boards paired with a successful full-court pressure defense led to 19 steals, 13 points off transition and 14 points off turnovers. Burns said Tigers sophomore Emily Koetteritz led the way for the team, using her strong basketball IQ to read the court on one end while stepping up to guard the Commodores’ best player on the defensive end.

The Summit High varsity girls basketball team practices on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Senior captain Nicole Kimball also had a strong game, scoring 13 points, grabbing nine rebounds and amassing five steals. Also in the Tigers’ backcountry, junior captain Karen Barrios grabbed nine rebounds and had two steals.

Burns said the team is looking forward to hosting Palisade at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the team’s first conference game of the season. The coach said it will be a tough matchup as Palisade has three players in the post 6 feet or taller.

“Although their 1-7 record doesn’t reflect how good of a team they are, they always show up to play and will be great competition for us,” Burns said. “In the history of my career at Summit, we have only beat them once. We hope to get the W on Saturday and continue the upward trend.”