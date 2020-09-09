Summit High School boys golf tournaments canceled, postponed due to wintry weather

The Summit High School varsity and junior varsity golf teams practice at the Breckenridge Golf Club on Sept. 3.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Summit High School golf program postponed and canceled a pair of tournaments this week due to wintry weather.

Tuesday’s Haymaker Tournament in Steamboat Springs was canceled while Wednesday’s Dos Rios Tournament in Gunnison was postponed to Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play Monday, Sept. 14, at Aspen Golf Club.