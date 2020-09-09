Summit High School boys golf tournaments canceled, postponed due to wintry weather | SummitDaily.com
Summit High School boys golf tournaments canceled, postponed due to wintry weather

Antonio Olivero
  

The Summit High School varsity and junior varsity golf teams practice at the Breckenridge Golf Club on Sept. 3.
Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Summit High School golf program postponed and canceled a pair of tournaments this week due to wintry weather.

Tuesday’s Haymaker Tournament in Steamboat Springs was canceled while Wednesday’s Dos Rios Tournament in Gunnison was postponed to Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play Monday, Sept. 14, at Aspen Golf Club.

Summit golf

Aug. 24: 5th at Eagle Valley Invitational, Eagle Ranch
Aug. 25: 9th at Rifle High School Invitational, Rifle Creek Golf Course
Aug. 31: 8th at Grand Junction High School Tiger Invitational, Bookcliffe Golf Club
Sept. 1: 8th at Central Warriors Invitational, Tiarra Rado Golf Club
Sept. 4: 8th at Arapahoe Invitational
Sept. 8: Steamboat Springs (Canceled)
Sept. 9: Gunnison (Postponed to Sept. 16)
Sept. 14: Aspen
Sept. 15: Vail Mountain School
TBA: Regionals
Oct. 4-6: State tournament

