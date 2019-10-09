Summit High School boys soccer loses to No. 1 Battle Mountain 4-0; volleyball falls to Eagle Valley

Summit's Ivan Gutierrez (19) and Maschelle Kepple (8) battle Carlos Rodriguez (15) for the ball in the first half of the game versus Glenwood Springs on Oct. 3 at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School varsity boys soccer team dropped a road contest 4-0 Tuesday at Battle Mountain.

Facing the No. 1 team in the state, the Tigers (4-5) and head coach Tommy Gogolen knew they’d be in for a tough test against the Huskies (11-2).

“I told the guys it’s a privilege to be able to play the No. 1 team,” Gogolen said. “And it’s a good opportunity to see how we stack up.”

Against Battle Mountain’s deep bench full of talent, Summit entered the half down 1-0 after a first half full of defensive play.

“I thought that our defense actually played really well, and Luke Lundberg had a really good game,” Gogolen said. “He was very active, broke up a lot of plays. And, of course, Chris (Orozco), our goalkeeper played really well. Without him in net, the score line would have been different. He definitely kept us in the game.”

Senior leader Orozco made 14 saves against about 20 shots on goal by the Huskies.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Gogolen said the Tigers will continue to take it one game at a time against one of the state’s top five toughest schedules.

“Going forward, the spirits are high, and the boys are in a good place,” Gogolen said. “They understood last night was a very tough task, but next up is Rifle.”

Summit faces Rifle at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Stadium.

Tigers volleyball

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team lost at home to Eagle Valley 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Tigers (5-8) lost the first two sets to the Devils 25-22 and 25-14. Summit then won the third set 25-18 before Eagle Valley (7-5) won the match with a 25-19 victory in the fourth and final set.

The Tigers will next play at Battle Mountain at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Summit’s next home game is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 versus Steamboat Springs.