Summit High School Class of 2022 students earn over $300,000 in scholarships

Ninety-five Summit High School students earned money to help pay for college tuition at the school’s annual scholarship night on Monday, April 4.

The Summit Foundation, which oversees the presentation of the scholarships, awarded $300,000 to the 95 students. More than 30% of the awardees are the first generation in their family to go to college.

Over 3,500 community members made individual donations which helped fund the scholarship program this year in addition to partnerships with the local ski resorts, according to a Summit Foundation news release.

The awards ceremony also featured 31 special recognition scholarships that go beyond the one-year Summit Foundation scholarship.

Included in the special recognition category was the Summit Daily News’ first annual Megan Boyer Memorial Scholarship, which went to Kevin Gallagher. The newspaper established the scholarship in partnership with the Rotary Club as a way to honor the paper’s former publisher, who died of a brain tumor in December 2021. Gallagher demonstrated an interest in pursuing journalism, which was a passion for Boyer.

Local municipalities also awarded students with scholarships. Nineteen students received the Schmidt Scholarship, which the town of Silverthorne awards to students who are town residents. Another 21 students received scholarships from the county government.

The Summit County Sheriff’s office also awarded senior Faith McMahon with the Leadership Scholarship which will provide $500 for her education.

The Summit Foundation published the full list of scholarship awardees at its website, SummitFoundation.org .