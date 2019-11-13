Summit High School fall theater production features 2 one-act dramas

Courtesy Summit High School/Travis Avery

TWO ONE ACT DRAMAS-POSTER

BRECKENRIDGE — Summit High School’s drama department will present two one-act drama plays for its fall theater production from Thursday, Nov. 14, to Sunday, Nov. 17. The plays featured are “The Trojan Women,” adapted by Ellen McLaughlin based on the play by Euripedes, and “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” by Celeste Raspanti.

“The Trojan Women” is about the women of Troy after their city was sacked during the Trojan War. The women, all now widows, wait on the beach near the ravaged city and await their fate of becoming slaves to their Greek conquerors. The play features several legendary characters, including Queen Hecuba, her daughter Cassandra and Hecuba’s daughter-in-law Andromache, widow of the legendary Hector, prince warrior of Troy.

“The Trojan Women” examines what happens after external forces devastate a community and how its people move forward when everything they have ever known is lost.

“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” takes place in Terezin, a concentration camp located 30 miles north of Prague in the Czech Republic during World War II. Over 15,000 Jewish children passed through Terezin, and only about a hundred were still alive when Terezin was liberated at the end of the war. One of the survivors, Raja, tells the true story of the children who find meaning and purpose in the music, art and poetry while imprisoned.

The production features 21 actors and more than a dozen technicians from the Summit High School drama department.

The one-act plays each have a running time of 45 minutes, for a total of 1 hour and 45 minutes of performance with an intermission. The productions are produced by Scott Porter and directed by Josh Blanchard. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the school auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased at the school.

The performances contain depictions of war and might not be suitable for all audiences. For more information, call 970-368-1100.