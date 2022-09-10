Summit High School football beats Conifer in first away game, wins 37-14

Ben Elam assesses the offense during the Summit Tigers varsity football team's home opener against the Woodland Park Panthers at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge, CO on Friday, August 26th, 2022

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

After opening the season with two wins at Tiger Field in Breckenridge, the Summit High School football team traveled to take on Conifer High School for its first road game of the season on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Tigers kept its momentum going, beating the Conifer Lobos by a score of 37-14. The 23-point win marks the largest win for Summit in the season and improves the team’s record to 3-0.

Summit will have a bye week heading into the week of Sept. 11 which will allow the team to rest up after three hard-fought wins. The Tigers will then face Wheat Ridge High School at Trailblazer Stadium in Lakewood on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Summit football team will return home to Summit High School for its homecoming game against Lincoln High School on Sept. 30.