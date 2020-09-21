Summit High School football is on for this fall

Football helmets are pictured at the Summit High School Tigers homecoming game Oct. 11, 2019. Athletics and Activity Director Travis Avery announced Monday, Sept. 21, that Summit would return its football season to fall.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

FRISCO — High school football is back on for fall.

Summit High School Athletics and Activity Director Travis Avery sent a letter to families Monday, Sept. 21, announcing the decision. The Tigers football team will join the Colorado High School Activities Association season this fall with practice beginning Sept. 24.

The announcement comes amid a dizzying September for the state’s high school football programs. As part of a four-season prep sports calendar announced in early August, CHSAA said high school football would be played in the spring. High school football programs across the state weren’t thrilled with the March start for the season, particularly mountain communities where March and April are reliably snowy.

On Sept. 7, CHSAA and Gov. Jared Polis announced that two entities were open to working together to bring football back to fall. Two days later, the CHSAA board voted to keep the four-season calendar unchanged, citing concerns that parents already had planned for the new schedule and that some athletes had committed to other fall sports. Two days after that, CHSAA said it was resubmitting proposals for football and other fall sports to the governor’s office, and Polis said there might be a window open for a fall season.

CHSAA voted Sept. 16 to allow individual districts to decide when they’d like to play. The decision empowered districts and schools to come to the best decisions for their student-athletes. Members and officials of Summit’s football conference, the 3A Western Slope League, met Thursday, Sept. 17, to discuss, ultimately deciding on fall.

Last week, CHSAA announce COVID-19 precautions for leagues that decided to play in the fall. Those precautions include allowing 50 players per sideline to be on the field during a football game, requiring all event participants to wear a mask while not actively playing and requiring team members to be 6 feet apart from nonhousehold members on the sidelines.

In addition to a valid physical or well-child check, players will be required to undergo daily health screenings prior to athletic participation and will have to wear a mask at all times during practices and travel, according to the letter sent to parents.

As seen in professional football of late, the stands will look different as spectating at events will be determined by the public health orders in the county where the game is hosted. The letter explained that spectator access likely will be limited or eliminated.

The letter also noted that any games missed during a teamwide quarantine will not be rescheduled and that should the season end early, the team will not be able to revert to the spring season.

Editor’s note: Antonio Olivero contributed to the reporting on this story. This story will be updated.