Summit High School girls basketball opens season with win

The Summit High School varsity girls basketball team practices Dec. 3 at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams opened their seasons on the road Wednesday evening with the Tigers girls defeating Vail Christian 43-25 and the boys losing 69-38 to Skyline in the first game of the Falcon Challenge Varsity Tournament at Skyline High.

The girls began the game with a strong opening quarter, up 15-3. The Tigers took a 21-10 lead into the half before holding the Saints to just five third-quarter points for a 30-15 lead.

Summit head coach Kayle Walker Burns said the Saints then began launching 3-points in the fourth quarter, draining a few to creep back into the game by outscoring the Tigers 20-12 in the fourth quarter. Despite the comeback attempt by Vail Christian, the coach said the Tigers were able to stay disciplined and control the ball on offense. Down the stretch, Summit senior Nicole Kimball hit a lot of important free throws to finish the game, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, six deflections and eight steals to pace the Tigers.

The Tigers’ other leading players included senior center Anna Tomlinson (eight points, on 4-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal), sophomore small forward Sarah Pappas (eight points, eight rebounds, two steals) and juniors Karen Barrios and Maleena Mero (seven and six points, respectively).

Walker Burns said she was especially impressed with Pappas’ mental and physical toughness in her first true varsity experience.

“She handled the pressure great,” the coach said.

Walker Burns also complimented sophomore guard Emily Koetteritz’s four rebounds and defensive presence despite her slight 5-foot-3 stature.

“She pulled in a huge rebound in the last few seconds of the game on a missed free throw attempt, and that was the nail in the coffin for Vail Christian,” Walker Burns said.

The Tigers girls will return to action at home at 2 p.m. Saturday versus Middle Park.

For the Tiger boys, head coach Jordan Buller said Summit played well through the first half against a Skyline team he knew would be tough, considering they returned 12 varsity players. Summit was within five points of Skyline with a minute left in the first half, before a succession of a missed 3-pointer, a steal and a foul led to the Tigers trailing by nine at the half.

Buller said Skyline really picked up the pressure in the second half, able to set their aggressive defense and cause chaos for the Tigers thanks to made shots that enabled them to set up their D.

“It’s just a learning experience,” Buller said Thursday afternoon. “Come back today, get a good day of practice, and we get to play two pretty good teams this weekend. There’s some serious competition over the next couple of days.”

Despite the loss, Buller said he felt his team played pretty well in the post led by senior Dylan Huston’s effort despite his weight disadvantage versus Skyline. Buller also commended senior guard Ben Rider for his ability to get to the basket and convert, as he led the team in scoring on the strength of some offensive clear-out sets drawn up for his skill set. Buller said Rider also brought defensive intensity, though the coach would like to see more ball pressure out of his stable of guards.

Summit will return to the Falcon Challenge with a 5:30 p.m. game Friday.