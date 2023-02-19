Summit High School girls basketball team to play Classical Academy in Class 4A playoffs
The Summit High School girls basketball team is playing Colorado Springs’ Classical Academy in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Tigers will host the Titans on their home turf. Summit is seeded No. 16 in the playoffs, and Classical Academy is seeded No. 17.
