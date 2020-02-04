Summit High School girls Nordic finishes 6th at Snow Mountain Ranch skate, classic

The Summit High cross-country Nordic ski team smiles for a photo on Friday, Jan. 10, at a team dinner.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School Nordic girls ski team finished in sixth place in the skate and classic races at Saturday’s Snow Mountain Ranch dual event in Winter Park.

In the 14-school, 5-kilometer skate race, Summit earned 129 team points in a competition won by Aspen (170 points). The Tigers were led by Aubree Confer, whose seventh-place finish and time of 15 minutes and 50.9 seconds in the 115-skier race earned Summit 54 points. The Tigers’ other top finishers in the race were Katherine Puc (32nd, 18:02.3, 40 team points) and Paige Wescott (42nd, 18:45.2, 35 points).

With 133 points, Summit also finished sixth in the 14-school, 3.5-kilometer classic race. With a time of 12:20.6, Confer also raced to seventh place in the 121-athlete classic race, earning the Tigers 54 points. Summit’s other top skiers in the classic were Puc (27th, 14:01.7, 43 points) and Wescott (40th, 15:01.5, 36 points.

The Summit boys had a better showing in the 5-kilometer skate, placing eighth of 15 teams with 105 points, than the 3.5-kilometer classic, placing ninth of 15 teams with 106 points.

In the skate, the Tigers’ top finisher was Christian Skowron (48th, 15:37.8, 36 points), followed by Evan Callahan (49th, 15:44.6, 35 points) and Jacob Shriver (51st, 15:45.9, 34 points).

In the classic, Shriver was the Tigers’ best in 41st with a time of 12:11.4, which earned Summit 37 points. Callahan was Summit’s second-fastest skier (44th, 12:21.4, 35 points) and Liam Goettleman its third (45th, 12:23.1, 34 points).

Summit next will race in a classic event at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Steamboat Ski Touring Center. The Tigers’ Alpine ski team meet at Ski Cooper, originally set for Thursday, will be rescheduled.

Wrestling

The Tigers finished 22nd at Saturday’s Mile High Classic with 26 points.

Summit’s Freshman P.J. Trujillo finished fifth and scored the team 13 points in the 106-pound weight class to improve his record to 34-8 on the season. In the 120-pound weight class, Luca Rizzo pushed his record to 18-11 on the season after a pair of consolation-round wins, earning the team six points.

In the 126-pound class, Aidan Collins scored three team points with one win in the consolation round to improve his record to 16-13. And at 138 pounds, Sylas Mansteller went to 7-6 on the year with a win that advanced him to the quarterfinal and earned Summit four points.

The Tigers next will wrestle at 5 p.m. Thursday at Battle Mountain.