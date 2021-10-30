Summit High School girls rugby team wins 14th consecutive state championship

Olyvia Snyder jump cuts and uses her speed down the wing to score a Tigers try during Summit High Schol’s victory at their home Summit 7s tournament in September.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

George W. Bush was still president the last time the Summit High School girls rugby team weren’t state champions.

The Tigers extended their state championship reign another year as they shut out Monarch High School at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs Saturday, Oct. 30.

From the opening kickoff, the Tigers were dominate and doing everything to disrupt any game plan the Coyotes may have had to stop the Tigers.

“We hadn’t played in two weeks basically, so we wanted to come out firing, and we did, which was good,” coach Karl Barth said. “No rust.”

Barth said he didn’t emphasize this match anymore than any other one this season. He realized that the girls may put pressure on themselves to get another state championship, but Barth really tried to get the point across that “It’s about this game, this team and enjoying the whole day as a team,” rather than focusing on the state championship trophy.

The Lady Tigers got the point and put on a clinic that they very seldomly allowed the Coyotes a scoring chance.

“The message was sent pretty early,” Barth said. “We were all over them from the beginning. We never gave them a chance to really settle into the game, they were reeling from the beginning. We tried to be the hurricane and play in the eye of it.”

Paola Arredondo and Olyvia Snyder dominated in terms of scoring. Arredondo had three tries and Sndyer had one try of her own.

In the end, the Tigers captured their 14th consecutive state title, together as a team, beating the Monarch Coyotes 33-0.