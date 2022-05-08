Summit High School girls soccer concludes season with 5-2 loss to Palisade

The Summit girls soccer team huddles together before taking on the Battle Mountain Huskies on Thursday, April 28. The Tigers battled with the Huskies for close to 97 minutes but fell to the team for the second time this season in double overtime, 2-1.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

After its senior night game on Thursday, May 5, the Summit High School girls soccer team faced the Palisade Bulldogs for its last regular season game Saturday, May 7.

Summit began the game on the attack. Within the first few minutes of the game, Kelley Duffy launched a powerful shot on goal.

Palisade struggled to bring the ball into the offensive zone, as the team was met by Summit defenders and had to resort to airing the ball out toward Sarah Pappas in goal.

Duffy continued to challenge the Palisade defense early. She found herself in a foot race to the goal, but got cutoff around the 10-yard line by two Palisade defenders.

Eight minutes into the game, Paola Arredondo found the back of the net to give the Tigers an early, 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs immediately upped its effort and energy following the Arredondo goal. Palisade distributed the ball into open space that led to shots on net. Four minutes after the Arredondo goal, the Bulldogs successfully broke through the Summit defense and sent a ball past Pappas for the game-tying goal.

After several back and forth possessions, the Tigers rained down a fury of shots on the Bulldogs goaltender. Yet, despite a few bobbles, the chances were firmly wrapped up. Duffy, Olyvia Snyder, Ella Snyder, Olivia Lyman and Maggie Barggren all had touches and chances in front of the net, but failed to score a second goal.

The score remained tied at 1-1 at halftime, and the Bulldogs dominated in the second half.

Within the first four minutes of the half, Palisade put two goals past Summit goalie Sydney Donovan, who took over for Pappas after halftime. Summit appeared rattled by the goals, but continued to hunt for offensive opportunities.

Lyman had a shot that threatened the Palisade goaltender, but the ball hit the goalie square in the chest and kept the score at 3-1 with 25 minutes remaining.

The fourth Palisade goal was scored when Mia De Villegas-Decker put a ball out of the reach of Donovan into the top third of the goal.

Minutes later, the Bulldogs scored its fourth consecutive goal to go up 5-1, making it hard for Summit to mount a comeback.

Like every game this season, the Tigers battled until the final whistle. Arredondo scored her second goal of the game with 15 minutes remaining, bringing the score to 5-2.

Summit searched for another goal to conclude the game and its season, however, the team couldn’t find a way to slink the ball past the Palisade defense. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 5-2.

The Tigers end its season with an overall record of 5-9 and a league record of 1-8.