Summit High School girls soccer players get invited to all-state games, named to all-league teams

Summit senior Katy Clapp passes the ball to senior Paola Arredondo during Summit's game against Eagle Valley on May 4. The two seniors were recently invited to this summer's all-state games in Pueblo alongside Kelley Duffy.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

With the Colorado spring sports season slowly coming to a close, girls soccer players have started to receive invites to the all-state games this summer while also being named to all-league teams.

For the Summit High School girls soccer team, four athletes have received such honors.

Three seniors received invites to the all-state games in Pueblo from June 12-16. Seniors Paola Arredondo, Katy Clapp and Kelley Duffy all received invites to the all-state games on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus.

Additionally, Arredondo was named all-league first team while Maggie Barggren and Clapp made the all-league honorable mention team.

The Summit High School girls soccer team concluded its season with a tie against Palisade High School on May 6. Summit finished the season with a record of 6-8-1 overall and 1-8-1 in league play.