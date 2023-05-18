Summit High School girls soccer players get invited to all-state games, named to all-league teams
With the Colorado spring sports season slowly coming to a close, girls soccer players have started to receive invites to the all-state games this summer while also being named to all-league teams.
For the Summit High School girls soccer team, four athletes have received such honors.
Three seniors received invites to the all-state games in Pueblo from June 12-16. Seniors Paola Arredondo, Katy Clapp and Kelley Duffy all received invites to the all-state games on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus.
Additionally, Arredondo was named all-league first team while Maggie Barggren and Clapp made the all-league honorable mention team.
The Summit High School girls soccer team concluded its season with a tie against Palisade High School on May 6. Summit finished the season with a record of 6-8-1 overall and 1-8-1 in league play.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.