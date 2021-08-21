Summit High School girls volleyball drops season-opener at West Grand

Summit High School sophomore Ella Snyder, right, celebrates with teammates after the Tigers scored a point during their loss to the West Grand Mustangs Friday night, Aug. 20, in Kremmling.

Photo by Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

The Summit High School volleyball team fell to 0-1 on the season Friday, Aug. 20, with a 3-sets-to-0 loss to West Grand in Kremmling.

The Tigers lost the first set 17-25 before bouncing back for near wins in the second and third sets. The final two sets ultimately resulted in 23-25 losses to the Mustangs.

Second-year Tigers head coach and Summit volleyball alum Lex Zangari said the Tigers fought through first-game jitters in the first set.

“It looked a little hectic and chaotic, but they all immediately said once the game was over, ‘Woo, I’m glad we got that out of our system,’” Zangari said. “And that was a big confidence building game. We needed to play together and feel it out.”

Summit started the second set slow as well, falling to an early deficit, before rallying to challenge the Mustangs for the second set win. Zangari said the Tigers responded to a timeout early in the second set with more aggressive play with harder swings, leading to points.

Zangari said Tigers senior outside hitter Taylor Tullio was crucial to helping the Tigers improve their play from the first to second set. The senior was one of few players Zangari made sure to have on the court at all times, whether that be in the front or back row.

“I think the team feels confident in her and confident that she will keep the ball in play,” Zangari said. “And she’s just a good natural leader as well. She keeps morale up, and is very inspirational — especially in timeouts.”

Zangari also highlighted sophomore Ella Snyder’s aggressive play through Friday’s three sets. The coach said, like Tullio, Snyder came out with some fight on Friday that was infectious for the rest of her teammates.

“And people gravitate toward it,” Zangari said. “She’s also very consistent and is able to swing at things quite hard. She serves the ball with a lot of power and she is confident in herself doing it and is, usually, very successful.”

Summit High School senior libero Emily Koetteritz digs a spike attempt from West Grand during the Tigers' loss to the Mustangs Friday night, Aug. 20, in Kremmling.

Photo by Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

Zangari said Summit continued to swing their hearts out in the third set, with a focus on not giving the Mustangs too many predictable plays to defend. Ahead of Tuesday’s road trip to Manitou Springs, Aug. 24, Zangari said keeping possession in play while being aggressive is a fine line they are looking to improve.

“And how to be successful in hectic plays,” Zangari said. “If a pass isn’t so perfect, we had a hard time executing. That’s kind of where we struggled.”