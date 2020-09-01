Summit High School golf finishes 8th at back-to-back Grand Junction tournaments

Summit High School's Jackson True calculates putting distance during the Keystone Ranch Invitational on Sept. 19, 2019, at Keystone Ranch Golf Course.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

DILLON — The Summit High School golf team took eighth place in back-to-back tournaments at different courses in Grand Junction on Monday, Aug. 31, and Tuesday, Sept. 1.

On Monday, the Tigers’ top three golfers shot a 256 at the Grand Junction High School Tiger Invitational, featuring 16 schools, at Bookcliffe Golf Club. A day later, the Tigers’ top three shot a 250 at the Central Warriors Invitational at Tiarra Rado Golf Club, where 18 schools played.

Summit senior Ryley Cibula’s 78 on Tuesday followed up an 81 on Monday, both team-best scores on each of the days. Summit head coach Ryne Scholl singled out junior Ranger Stone as a player who excelled in Grand Junction this week. On Monday and Tuesday, Stone’s scores of 87 and 86, respectively, were the second best on the team. Stone tied with Tigers junior Zach Carleton for that second-best score of 86 on Tuesday, and Scholl said Stone, a converted soccer player, is “a special athlete who’s starting to figure the game of golf out.”

“The great thing about (Tuesday) and (Monday), on both days, four out of our five guys broke 90,” Scholl said. “That’s something the team hasn’t had in a while. We’re definitely transitioning and moving in the right direction. We seem to be right in the middle of the pack (of teams) right now with an opportunity to jump up into the top third if a few things go our way out on the course.”

Scholl was also proud of Summit sophomore Jackson True’s performance Tuesday, when his 18-hole score was 88 despite the fact he began his round with a 10 on the first hole.

On Monday, the Tigers other top scorers were True (88), junior Ricky Ahlquist (88) and sophomore Rece Greff (90). On Tuesday, the other top Tigers varsity scorer along with Cibula, Stone, Carleton and True was freshman Carter Gillett (100).

Heading into its next tournament Friday, Sept. 4, in Littleton, Scholl said the team is rounding out its short game to help contend with other top teams. The coach said the group is looking forward to the challenge of taking on top teams from the Front Range. Then, come next week, when the Tigers are slated to play in Steamboat Spring on Sept. 8 and Gunnison on Sept. 9, the team should have senior transfer newcomer Tyler Nakos available to play.

“Everyone is leaving the course (Tuesday) feeling good, competitive,” Scholl said. “I think we have a good chance to hopefully win one of these tournaments or finish in the top three.”