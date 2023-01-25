Summit High School graduate takes inspiration from Summit County for new children’s book
'The Great Ice Cream Blizzard' is Anderson's 10th self-published children's book
Whitney Anderson, who graduated from Summit High School in 2005 and who competed in ski races during her youth, recently released her 10th children’s book, “The Great Ice Cream Blizzard.”
Anderson wrote that the book was based on Breckenridge where she grew up, according to her blog. She went on to say that the “colorful, cold and sweet story denotes the comedic side of winter nostalgia.” In addition to writing the book, Anderson created the art for it, too.
The book is about a fictional town called Breckhaven, which is known as the best place to go skiing. But one day, a mysterious blizzard rolls into town and starts snowing ice cream. At first, the town enjoys the sweetness, but eventually the blizzard creates a sticky mess.
Anderson’s other self-published books include “Bunny and the Woodchuck,” “Dino and the Brave Little Boy,” “Twig” and “The Cloud.”
Anderson’s books are sold on Etsy, but they can also be bought locally at Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco and at Breckenridge stores and shops including Breck Kidz, I Scream Gelato and Peak-A-Boo Toys. They can also be purchased at Skiwalk Deli & Meat Market at Beaver Run Resort and on her website, WhitneyLAnderson.com. “The Great Ice Cream Blizzard” is $15.99 for a softcover and $19.99 for a hardcover.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.