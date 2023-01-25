Summit High School graduate takes inspiration from Summit County for new children’s book

Whitney Anderson graduated from Summit High School in 2005 and went on to Duke University on an athletic scholarship. She's now a full-time fine artist, author and illustrator who just self-published her 10th title, "The Great Ice Cream Blizzard."

@booksbywhitney/Courtesy photo

Whitney Anderson, who graduated from Summit High School in 2005 and who competed in ski races during her youth, recently released her 10th children’s book, “The Great Ice Cream Blizzard.”

Anderson wrote that the book was based on Breckenridge where she grew up, according to her blog . She went on to say that the “colorful, cold and sweet story denotes the comedic side of winter nostalgia.” In addition to writing the book, Anderson created the art for it, too.

The book is about a fictional town called Breckhaven, which is known as the best place to go skiing. But one day, a mysterious blizzard rolls into town and starts snowing ice cream. At first, the town enjoys the sweetness, but eventually the blizzard creates a sticky mess.

Anderson’s other self-published books include “Bunny and the Woodchuck,” “Dino and the Brave Little Boy,” “Twig” and “The Cloud.”

Anderson’s books are sold on Etsy , but they can also be bought locally at Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco and at Breckenridge stores and shops including Breck Kidz, I Scream Gelato and Peak-A-Boo Toys. They can also be purchased at Skiwalk Deli & Meat Market at Beaver Run Resort and on her website, WhitneyLAnderson.com . “The Great Ice Cream Blizzard” is $15.99 for a softcover and $19.99 for a hardcover.