Summit High School graduates receive Knights of Columbus scholarships

Two Summit High School graduates received scholarships from Summit County Knights of Columbus.

Dillon resident Jessica Fernandez De La O and Silverthorne resident Zoe Sicat were each awarded the Father John Kaufman scholarship from the organization.

De La O is attending the University of San Diego in the fall. In high school, she was active in the Mountain Dreamers group, according to a news release.

Sicat will be attending Regis University in Denver, where she will study pre-med. She was on the diving team in high school and enjoys mountain sports, according to the release.

Both women had to write an essay about how they have put their faith into action in the past. They also had to describe how they plan to use what they learn in college to serve others.