Summit High School graduates receive Knights of Columbus scholarships
Two Summit High School graduates received scholarships from Summit County Knights of Columbus.
Dillon resident Jessica Fernandez De La O and Silverthorne resident Zoe Sicat were each awarded the Father John Kaufman scholarship from the organization.
De La O is attending the University of San Diego in the fall. In high school, she was active in the Mountain Dreamers group, according to a news release.
Sicat will be attending Regis University in Denver, where she will study pre-med. She was on the diving team in high school and enjoys mountain sports, according to the release.
Both women had to write an essay about how they have put their faith into action in the past. They also had to describe how they plan to use what they learn in college to serve others.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User