Summit High School hockey drops road game at Mullen

The Summit Tigers play the Steamboat Springs Sailors at Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Dec. 11. Summit toppled Steamboat 6-3.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Summit High School hockey team lost 5-2 Saturday night on the road at Mullen.

The Tigers (4-3) fell behind early with the Mustangs scoring three first-period goals despite Summit outshooting Mullen 15-9 in the period. Mullen’s Alex Hertlein began the scoring at the 5:51 mark of the first period with a power-play goal before teammate Riley Watters added a pair of goals later in the period to help Mullen seize control of the game with a 3-0 lead entering the second period.

In the second, Mullen outshot the Tigers 15-12 while neither team scored. Summit then mustered a bit of a comeback in the third period when they outshot the Mustangs 17-10, beginning with an even-strength goal from Zach Carleton at the 42-second mark of the third period, assisted by Mark Bellavance.

Mullen took back control of the game a few moments later on a goal from Robby Witwer before Carleton scored his second even-strength goal of the game at 4:20 of the third period on an assist from Rudby Burki. The final score of the game came at the 5:08 mark of the third period when Witwer of Mullen sealed it on an even-strength goal assisted by Amos Mills and Connor Mahan.

For the game, Summit was 0-for-6 on power-play opportunities, while Marco Vogelbacher stopped 29 of 34 shots against him minding the Tigers’ net. The Tigers outshot the Mustangs 44-34 for the game while the Mullen goaltender Mahan stopped 42 of those shot attempts.

Summit returns to action Friday and Saturday nights with a pair of home night games at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge versus Crested Butte.

Vipers host FDNY hockey

The Breckenridge Vipers semipro hockey team will hit the Stephen C. West ice first with a home tilt versus the visiting New York City Fire Department hockey team at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Vipers (2-6) will be looking to bounce back from a pair of late-December losses at home to arch-rival Vail. The Yeti defeated the Vipers 4-1 on Dec. 27 and 7-3 on Dec. 28.