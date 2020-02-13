Summit High School hockey rallies but falls to rival Battle Mountain in overtime

The Summit Tigers play the Steamboat Springs Sailors at Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

BRECKENRIDGE — Despite outshooting its rival 34-33 on Wednesday night, the Summit High School hockey team (10-5) lost 4-3 in overtime to Battle Mountain at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.

The Huskies (7-6-2) seized the win with a power-play goal from Steven Dent at the 1:31 mark of the first overtime period. Battle Mountain was awarded the two-minute man advantage with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation after referees ruled tripping by Summit’s Isaac Eland.

For the entirety of the game, Battle Mountain weathered 29 minutes of 10 penalties. The Tigers struggled to make the most of those opportunities, converting just one of seven power-play opportunities on the night. Despite the struggles on their offensive power play, the Tigers rallied from two goals down in the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

Summit did so thanks to a 16-11 shots advantage in the third period, including an unassisted even-strength goal from Cooper Pederson at 1:09 of the third period and a power-play goal by Max Bonenberger, assisted by Jack Sherlock, at 8:16 of the third period.

The Huskies controlled the game early with a pair of even-strength goals in the first period: Freddy Aalto, assisted by Parker Nash, finding the back of the net at the 5:49 mark, and Nash scoring himself at the 14:14 mark, assisted by Dillon Flagan.

“We always tell the guys you can’t really win the game in one period, but you sure has heck can lose it,” assistant coach Wren Arbuthnot said. “We didn’t have the fire in the first, but the guys played playoff-type hockey in the second and third periods. But when you take bad penalties at the wrong time of the game, you can put yourself behind the eight ball. The third period, I thought, was one of the best periods we played all year long, but sometimes you don’t get the bounces you want.”

Summit got on the board fewer than two minutes into the second period, when Pederson scored his first goal of the game assisted by Bonenberger. Battle Mountain’s Derek Byron then scored an even-strength goal at the 13:16 mark of the second period, assisted by Joseph Beveridge, to increase Battle Mountain’s lead to 3-1.

“If you’re going to be successful in playoffs you need unsung heroes,” Arbuthnot said. “And Cooper played the game of his life last night.”

In more than 52 minutes of action in net, Tigers senior goaltender Jacob Mallory stopped 29 of 33 shots on goal.

The Tigers were without head coach Joey Otsuka, who was absent with the flu. Summit next plays at 3 p.m. Friday at Liberty before hosting Woodland Park at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stephen C. West Ice Arena. Summit also will host Standley Lake at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Summit also is slated to play a makeup game at Glenwood Springs before the end of the season after the Feb. 7 matchup was postponed due to weather. As of Thursday afternoon, the Tigers rank first in the Peak Conference, one point ahead of Glenwood.

