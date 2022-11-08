Summit High School music department to honor veterans with Wednesday concert

Community members, especially veterans, are invited to attend Summit High School’s Salute to Veterans Concert this week. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the high school auditorium, 16201 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge.

Summit Concert Band, Summit High School choirs, Summit High School Orchestra and Band, and select Summit Middle School musicians will perform numerous patriotic pieces.

The event is free, but there is a bake sale to support the school’s music department students.