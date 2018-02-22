Summit County sheriff says threat of school violence at ‘SHS’ likely connected to Ohio, not Colorado

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement about the incident:

“At approximately 11 p.m. on February 21, 2018 the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Summit School District were notified of a threat of violence planned on February 22, 2018. It has been determined that the threat was not specific to Summit County, Colorado. Threats are still being investigated in possible connection with Summit County, Ohio and possibly Frisco, Texas.

Several people contacted Summit High School Dean of Students, Brittany Acres, after seeing the threat posted on Facebook and Snapchat, who then reported the threat to Summit County Dispatch.

Sheriff's deputies searched the Summit High School and did not locate anything out of the ordinary. On the morning of February 22, 2018 the Summit County Sheriff's Office took appropriate security measures and placed an increased law enforcement presence at Summit High School and Summit Middle School as students arrived for the day and will continue to have an increased presence throughout the day. This threat remains under active investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Federal law enforcement partners.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated, "The Summit County Sheriff's Office takes all threats to the community seriously. At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a security or safety risk to students or Summit High School. I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado, as in this case." Sheriff FitzSimons believes that community safety comes from communication, vigilance and education and that we all share in the responsibility to be part of the solution.”

Story originally published at 7:45 a.m.

The Summit School District issued an all-clear this morning after a social media post concerning a threat of violence against "SHS" alarmed some local students and sent schools with similar initials on alert across the country.

In a statement, district spokeswoman Julie McCluskie said that the district was made aware of the online threat at midnight last night. The district then contacted the Summit County Sheriff's Office, which conducted a security sweep at Summit High School and spoke to the students who reported the social media post.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said that while the sheriff’s office takes all threats against the community seriously, he did not believe the threat referred to Summit High School, and instead may be referring to Springfield High School in Ohio. “We’re working with our federal partners on the situation,” FitzSimons said, “and we have no indication there is a threat to Summit High School, nor do we have any indication that it is a hoax either.”

The threat comes in the wake of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead. The threat went viral overnight, and schools with the SHS initials went on alert across the country, including Stevenson High School in Livonia, Michigan, and Sparkman High School in Huntsville, Alabama.

Summit High School will be operating on a normal schedule, but out of an "abundance of caution," McCluskie and FitzSimons said that law enforcement presence will be stepped up at the high school campus. This story will be updated as more information comes available.