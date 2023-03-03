Summit High School rugby players commit to playing rugby at the collegiate level

Paola Arredondo, right, and Joselin Roque Lopez, left, celebrate winning the state rugby tournament on Nov. 5, 2022. Both athletes recently announced their commitment to play rugby at the collegiate level. Lopez will attend Lindenwood University in the fall while Arredondo will attend Dartmouth College.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Summit High School’s Paola Arredondo and Joselin Roque Lopez are both college bound.

After a long, competitive and successful high school basketball season, both Arredondo and Lopez had some time to think about committing to a college prior to the start of soccer season.

Lopez chose to accept a Division I rugby scholarship and committed to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. Lindenwood University plays in the Ohio Valley Conference and was crowned the 2022 USA Rugby Collegiate Sevens National Champions last spring.

Arredondo filtered her way through several offers and opportunities to play rugby at the next level and decided to commit to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Arredondo marks the second Summit girls rugby athlete to commit to the Ivy League’s Dartmouth College in the past two years. Jenna Sheldon, a 2022 graduate, currently attends Dartmouth and will once again serve as a teammate to Arredondo but this time at the collegiate level.

Dartmouth won the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association’s Division I national championship last November, defeating Harvard 15-10.

Lopez plans to study business or exercise science, and Arredondo hopes to pursue a medical degree.