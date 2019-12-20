Summit High School senior podiums at ski mountaineering World Cup

Summit local Grace Staberg races en route to her third-place finish at Friday's International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Cup race Friday in France.

Courtesy Christin Staberg

Summit County ski mountaineer Grace Staberg podiumed in third place at Friday’s International Ski Mountaineering World Cup individual race in Aussois, France.

Staberg completed the course in 59 minutes and 14 seconds, just nine seconds off the pace of runner-up Caroline Ulrich of Switzerland (59:05). Friday’s junior girls race included racers from Romania, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland and the U.S.

The winner of the junior girls race was Samantha Bertolina of Italy (58:45), who this past summer spent several weeks here in Summit County living and training with Staberg and senior U.S. ski mountaineer Sierra Anderson, also of Summit County.

On Friday, Anderson finished in 10th place in the senior women’s individual race in Aussois. On a longer course, Anderson raced to a time of 1:24:11, ahead of 15 ski mountaineers from Russia, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland, Italy and Great Britain. Axelle Gachet Mollaret won the race with a time of 1:18:32.

Both Anderson and Staberg are living and training in France this winter with accomplished French ski mountaineer Laetitia Roux. Along with her fellow Summit High senior Jeremiah Vaille, Staberg will represent the United States in the first ski mountaineering competition at next month’s 2020 Winter Youth Olympics from Jan. 9-22 in Laussane, Switzerland.