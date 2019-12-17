Summit High School senior wins youth vertical race at French ski mountaineering cup

Grace Staberg and Jeremiah Vaille brave cold temperatures on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Arapahoe Basin ski area after competing in the second installment of the Rise and Shine Rando race.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Summit High School senior Grace Staberg didn’t take long to find the top of the podium during her time living and training in Europe this winter to compete in top-level ski mountaineering competitions.

Staberg won her age group’s vertical race last weekend and finished in second in the sprint race at the French Cup Ski Mountaineering National Championships.

“Happy to start my (European) race season with a vert(ical), as I love myself a good ole’ sufferfest and stoked to stand on top of the podium,” Staberg posted on her Instagram account.

Staberg is spending the winter in Europe with fellow Summit County local and U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association Senior National Team member Sierra Anderson and French ski mountaineering legend Laetitia Roux. Roux is helping coach the two American ski mountaineers ahead of this weekend’s first International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Cup in Aussois, France.

Anderson raced in the sprint last weekend but did not qualify for finals.

“Felt strong and clean until my little mishap at the top that cost me making the finals,” Anderson posted on her Instagram page. “Still dialing in my new equipment but glad to have a practice race under me to prep for next week’s first World Cup. Love the sprint because I learn something new every time and racing neck n neck against all these fast women is such a thrill!”

A-Basin Rando race results

Back home in the United States, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hosted its third and fourth Rise and Shine Rando ski mountaineering races of the season last week and Tuesday morning.

Jill Seager won both women’s races, completing last week’s 2,400-foot elevation gain course in 54 minutes and 5 seconds, more than 15 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Julia Dixon (01:09:29).

Last Tuesday’s race saw skiers ascend to Black Mountain Lodge at midmountain before skiing down High Noon to the base area. From there, skiers ascended up the steeper Ramrod trail to Grizzly Road and past the top of the Pallavicini lift before continuing up the Cornice Run to patrol headquarters for an inside finish in Snow Plume Refuge.

This Tuesday, Seager completed the course in 49 minutes and 24 seconds, more than three minutes ahead of runner-up Christina Ward (01:02:45). The course required racers to ascend above Half Moon Glade before transitioning and skiing down West Gully to the vacant lot and onto Upper Sundance. Skiers then transitioned back to skinning to travel up through to Grizzly Road to the top of Pallavicini before continuing up the Cornice Run to Snow Plume Refuge.

On the men’s side, Rory Kelly won last week’s race with a time of 41:58, just under two minutes ahead of second-place finisher Jason Kilgore (43:47). On Tuesday, Davide Giardini won with a time of 41:19, just three seconds ahead of runner-up Peter Inis (41:22).

The next Rise and Shine race is scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. For more information and to register, visit arapahoebasin.com/event/rise-and-shine-rando-5.