Summit High School soccer clicks in thrilling 3-2 road win at Steamboat Springs

Summit Tiger forward Maschelle Kepple puts his first touch on a ball during the Tigers' Thursday evening 3-2 victory over the Sailors at Gardner Field in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell / Steamboat Pilot & Today

FRISCO — The Summit High School varsity boys soccer team (2-3) is officially rolling after an exciting 3-2 win at Steamboat Springs (1-5) on Thursday evening.

Tigers head coach Tommy Gogolen said his squad came out confident on the ball with a solid game plan predicated on possession and creating opportunities in transition. Summit’s hard work of recent paid off a few minutes into the game, when sophomore Ranger Stone sent a cross in from his left forward position that found Maschelle Kepple. Kepple hammered home Stone’s assist for the early 1-0 lead and momentum.

“Maschelle is really coming into form the past couple of weeks,” Gogolen said. “And Ranger really understands the game well, consistently delivering really nice crosses.”

Gogolen said the Tigers’ first-half play reflected how the team’s improved of recent playing a 4-3-3 formation. The coach said the squad is doing a better job of keeping possession and moving the ball with a purpose, attributing it to improved team chemistry.

The Sailors, though, came out for the second half with a renewed focus, going up 2-1 within the half’s first 15 minutes. With senior leader and goalkeeper Chris Orozco keeping the Tigers in the game with his five saves on the evening, Summit found its equalizer with 15 minutes remaining in the game. Gogolen lauded freshman Owen Gallo’s play Thursday, including his assist to Alex Casillas that made the game 2-2 in the 65th minute, Casillas finding the bottom right corner of the net.

Then in the 72nd minute, Orozco punted from his box and, in turn, created an offensive chance for the Tigers. After the ball bounced forward into Steamboat’s defensive territory, Kepple used his speed and strength to shrug off a Sailors defender — a la U.S. National Team start Jozy Altidore — to head the ball over Steamboat’s goalkeeper for the game-winner.

“Our whole mentality was to take care of business and come out with a win, definitely not playing for a tie,” Gogolen said. “The boys were pressing, and we felt we had the momentum.”

The Tigers will return to action Saturday with a game at Colorado Springs Christian Academy. Their next home game at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, versus Glenwood Springs.