Summit High School soccer coach gets invite to all-state soccer game
The Colorado High School Coaches Association has invited Summit High School head soccer coach Jotwan Daniels to participate in the 67th All State Games, which will be held from June 13-14 on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Daniels was invited to participate in the event as a coach in large part due to the success of the Summit boys soccer program this past fall. Daniels helped take the team to the Class 4A state playoffs and got the team all the way to the semifinal round before the team fell to Northfield High School.
The boys all-state soccer game will feature the top seniors players and coaches from across the state and will represent all classifications and regions. The boys game will take place on June 14.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.