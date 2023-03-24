Summit High School soccer coach gets invite to all-state soccer game

Summit High varsity soccer head coach Jotwan Daniels, center, speaks to his team before the start of overtime during round one of the 4A state soccer playoffs against the Mead High Mavericks at Climax Molybdenum Field at Tiger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Breckenridge.

The Colorado High School Coaches Association has invited Summit High School head soccer coach Jotwan Daniels to participate in the 67th All State Games, which will be held from June 13-14 on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Daniels was invited to participate in the event as a coach in large part due to the success of the Summit boys soccer program this past fall. Daniels helped take the team to the Class 4A state playoffs and got the team all the way to the semifinal round before the team fell to Northfield High School.

The boys all-state soccer game will feature the top seniors players and coaches from across the state and will represent all classifications and regions. The boys game will take place on June 14.