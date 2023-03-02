Summit High School speech and debate team returns to competition after two-year hiatus

The Summit High School speech and debate team pose for a photo while competing at the state competition in Colorado Springs on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25. The team returned to competitions after a two-year hiatus.

Elaine Gort/Courtesy photo

After a two-year hiatus, the Summit High School speech and debate team is competing again.

Despite being absent from competitions for two years, seven students traveled to Colorado Springs in order to compete in the state speech and debate competition on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

Heidi Wuppermann, Anna Mitchell, Schuyler Clark Arens, Logan Ellison, Josie Burnett, Victoria Campbell and Lila Ellison all competed in the two-day state competition.

Burnett and Ellison competed exceptionally well as the duo made it deep into the competition and successfully advanced to the final rounds of the state competition.

Seniors Jacob Shriver and Stone Amsbaugh also competed on the team during this season, but they did not attend the state competition. The team was coached by Jennifer Arens, Maureen, O’Connor and Elaine Gort throughout the duration of the season.

Arens, O’Connor and Gort are hoping to build a strong, more competitive team over the next few years.