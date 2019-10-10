Summit High School students form Mountain Dreamers chapter, to hold fundraiser on Oct. 13

FRISCO — Precollegiate students at Summit High School have formed a chapter of Mountain Dreamers, a Summit County nonprofit that supports the local immigrant community. The organization is particularly focused on “Dreamers,” young undocumented immigrants seeking a legal path to citizenship through the proposed DREAM Act.

The students — Jessica Fernandez, Manuel Lopez, Yaritza Lopez, Crystal Martinez and Maria Payan — formed the chapter to educate students and faculty at the high school on issues affecting immigrants in Summit.

To help kick off the group, the new Mountain Dreamers chapter will be holding a fundraiser from 4-8 p.m Sunday, Oct. 13, at Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Dillon Ridge Shopping Center in Dillon.

Thirty-three percent of all proceeds will be donated to support the new chapter of Mountain Dreamers. Customers should mention the fundraiser when paying to ensure their purchase is part of the fundraiser.