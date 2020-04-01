Summit High School students invited to enter nationwide art competition

Summit High School students are invited to participate in the nationwide Congressional Art Competition, which was established in 1982 to recognize artistic talent in each congressional district.

Submissions must be two-dimensional and be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep, including a frame. They also cannot weigh more than 15 pounds.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The deadline to submit a piece of art is 5:30 p.m. April 22. Find more information at Neguse.House.gov/programs/congressional-art-competition.