Summit High School swim relay team qualifies for Saturday’s state meet

The Summit High School 400-yard freestyle relay team qualified to swim at Saturday’s 3A state championships.

Senior Taylor Lee, junior Abby Anderson and freshmen Ashley Leidel and Karlyn Frazier will swim at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton after swimming a season-best time of 4 minutes and 10.61 seconds in the 400-yard freestyle relay at Saturday’s regional Southwest Conference Championship meet at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Tigers head coach Jenny Wischmeyer said the state qualification “means even more this year since it was so hard to get in.” Like other high school sports, fewer swimmers, divers and relay teams are invited to Saturday’s state meet due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, 20 relay teams were invited to state. Traditionally, state qualification is predicated on meeting a certain time. This is the seventh time in the coach’s two decades leading the program that Summit has qualified to state.

“This is definitely a highlight for Summit since we made it under these circumstances,” Wischmeyer said.

Lee described the accomplishment as “finishing the season on such a high note.” Anderson said it “makes the super weird year feel like it was worth something.”

“I’m so hyped because we’ll be able to have more opportunities in the pool,” Anderson said.