Summit High School Tiger boys and girls Alpine ski team win team titles at Copper Mountain

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Kristiana Stoyanova competes in a slalom during competition at Copper Mountain Resort on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Summit High School Alpine ski team competed at Copper Mountain Resort for a slalom, single-course competition. The Summit Alpine ski team has not competed since last Thursday, when they competed at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs.

At that meet, the Summit team was able to place several skiers within the top 10 of the competition despite the girls team missing three of their best skiers in Paige Peterson, Ella Snyder and Jenna Sheldon. Peterson, Snyder and Sheldon competed at a club race last week, but this week they returned to compete for their high school, and they did not disappoint.

Snyder led the way for the Tigers, placing first among the 70 or so girls who competed. On her first run of the day, Snyder completed the course in 49.84 seconds, and she came back faster on her second run in 48.43 seconds to combine for a time of 1:38.27.

Synder narrowly beat teammate Sheldon, who had a combined time of 1:39.81. Her second run was also her best of the day with a time of 49.31 seconds.

Peterson completed the Summit Tiger top-three sweep by finishing with a time of 1:42.04. Her top time was 50.72 on her first run of the competition. Sophomore Luci Brady finished within the top 15 in 14th place with a combined score of 1:59.82.

Victoria Uglyar had a tough time in Steamboat last week, but at Copper she had a good competition. She placed 16th overall with a time of 2:00.75 to qualify for state.

Freshman Kristiana Stoyanov qualified for state last week, finishing in the top 10. Stoyanov performed well again this week as she notched another top-20 performance, placing 19th as the third-best freshman girl in the competition.

The girls team took home the team title due in large part to the trio up front.

“The girls skied really well,” head coach Karl Barth said. “Ella won both runs, Jenna was second both runs, and Paige was third both runs, so they skied really well on a really fun hill.”

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Michael Cheek competes in slalom competition at Copper Mountain Resort on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

On the boys side, Stanley Buzek led the way by getting his second individual win of the season. He was followed by teammates Dylan Smith finishing third and Michael Cheek finishing fourth. Gavin Masters rounded out the top 10 in ninth place.

They also won the team title at Copper Mountain, with four boys within the top 10.

Barth said he is pleased how both teams are looking as the state meet approaches on Feb. 17-18 in Winter Park.

“The girls are showing off what they have had the last few years, which is an incredible amount of depth, so hopefully that will keep going,” Barth said. “I think the boys are really going to make a big jump this year. I think they clearly have three or four really good skiers.”

Next week, the Alpine ski team will travel to Beaver Creek to compete in a grand slalom race Friday, Jan. 28. They will compete close to home again on Feb. 4, when they will be at Keystone Ski Resort for another giant slalom competition.