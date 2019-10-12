Summit High School to host armed forces information night

BRECKENRIDGE — Summit Pre-Collegiate, a program to assist first-generation college students, is hosting a military informational night from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Summit High School, according to a news release.

The evening is intended to provide high school students and their families with information about post-secondary opportunities. Students will meet service members from various branches and can ask questions about university and financial assistance as well as recruitment.

For more information, email Summit Pre-Collegiate Community Outreach Coordinator Danelle Hicks at danelle.hicks@summitk12.org.