Summit High School to host drive-thru pep rally on Dec. 16
The Summit High School senior student council is hosting a pep rally for all high school students at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The goal of the rally is to celebrate the end of the semester and raise money for the class of 2021. Because of restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, the rally will be held as a drive-thru event.
Students are encouraged to decorate their cars in their class colors with freshman in yellow, sophomores in green, juniors in white and seniors in black. Students will start the rally by entering the school parking lot at Alpanese Road and exiting at the stoplight on Colorado Highway 9.
The car with the best decorations will receive a prize, according to a news release from the high school. The council is also accepting donations for the class of 2021 as part of the rally. People can donate by going the school’s website, SHS.SummitK12.org.
To follow along with COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must wear masks, only have one household per car, social distance at all times and not leave their cars. Each car will be checked at the entrance of the rally to ensure they are following the rules, according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User