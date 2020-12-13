Summit High School to host drive-thru pep rally on Dec. 16

The Summit High School senior student council is hosting a pep rally for all high school students at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The goal of the rally is to celebrate the end of the semester and raise money for the class of 2021. Because of restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, the rally will be held as a drive-thru event.

Students are encouraged to decorate their cars in their class colors with freshman in yellow, sophomores in green, juniors in white and seniors in black. Students will start the rally by entering the school parking lot at Alpanese Road and exiting at the stoplight on Colorado Highway 9.

The car with the best decorations will receive a prize, according to a news release from the high school. The council is also accepting donations for the class of 2021 as part of the rally. People can donate by going the school’s website, SHS.SummitK12.org.

To follow along with COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must wear masks, only have one household per car, social distance at all times and not leave their cars. Each car will be checked at the entrance of the rally to ensure they are following the rules, according to the release.