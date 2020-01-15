Summit High School wrestling dominant at home meet versus Middle Park and Clear Creek

Summit’s Graham Kalaf takes on Middle Park’s Kyle Brumley in the 195 pound heat at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Jan 14.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit High School wrestling team lost just one match in a dominant showing versus Middle Park and Clear Creek at the Tigers’ tri-meet Tuesday night at Summit High School.

Entering the meet, Tigers head coach Pete Baker said the team was ready for the challenge Middle Park presented, a side that usually gives Summit a run for its money.

“But last night, we were just better,” Baker said. “I stressed the most to them that that’s our home. You don’t let somebody come in and beat you at your home, and the kids bought into it.”

Baker said it’s the best performance for Summit at a home meet in at least four seasons. Summit’s weight-division champions included P.J. Trujillo at 106 pounds, Gio Marquez at 113, Luca Rizzo at 120, Brandon Daniel at 126, Aidan Collins at 132, Sylas Mansteller at 138, Angel Villat at 145 and Graham Kalaf at 195.

Baker said he was particularly impressed with Collins’ and Rizzo’s performances last night.

“Aidan is such a workhorse, and he straight outworked his opponent,” Baker said. “Luca, he just went out there, and he wrestled with fundamentals. I told him we needed the pin to get team points to the get the win as a team. And he put the kid on his back and pinned him.”

Baker also highlighted Mansteller’s wrestling Tuesday night. In an exhibition match, Mansteller wrestled up at 152 to accommodate a visiting wrestler, as Summit doesn’t have anyone at 152.

“The kid was real aggressive,” Baker said. “A lot of people thought he would hammer Sylas. We told Sylas to slow the match down, and in the second period, Sylas pinned him.”

Summit wrestling Dec.7: Golden Dual Tournament, 8 a.m.

Dec. 14: Frank Palmeri Invite, Wheat Ridge, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 20-21: Weld Central Tournament, Keenesburg

Jan. 11: Evergreen Invitational, 9 a.m.

Jan. 14: Summit Tri, Summit High, 6 p.m.

Jan. 18: Alameda Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 23: Basalt Tri, 5 p.m.

Jan. 25: Commander Invite, JFK, 9 a.m.

Jan. 30: Summit Dual, Summit High, 6 p.m.

Feb. 1: Mile High Classic, Thomas Jefferson, TBD

Feb. 14: Regionals, Broomfield, TBD

Feb. 20-22: State Tournament, Pepsi Center, TBD



As for the Tigers’ top-three wrestlers and state meet contenders — Trujillo, Marquez and Daniel — Baker said the lead trio is working on improving fundamentals with regionals coming up.

“We need more power,” the coach said. “We need to not be so passive in our wrestling. We need to use our hips. We need to wrestle with more grit.”

At the moment, Trujillo is the sole ranked Summit wrestler, fifth in classification 4A at 106 pounds. Baker said he’s confident Trujillo is one of the top-three wrestlers at his weight in the state. On the heels of a loss to the state’s top 106-pounder, Baker said Trujillo is focused on spending more time in the weight room to make up for the natural strength disadvantage between him and older competition.

Summit next wrestles at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Alameda Invitational.