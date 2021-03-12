Summit High Snyder sisters win Alpine state championships

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Ella Snyder wears a creative T-shirt while skiing her final run on the slalom course during the Colorado High School State Alpine Ski Championships at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, March 12.

Before Summit head coach Karl Barth and several of the Tigers skiers raced down Interstate 70 to girls rugby practice in Frisco, they had to celebrate a special day at Loveland Ski Area.

Though the Aspen Skiers girls Nordic and Alpine ski teams took home the 2021 Colorado High School Ski League overall girls state championship, the Tigers Alpine girls racers were the No. 1 team Friday. Skiing at Loveland Valley, Summit’s Snyder sisters won each of the day’s races, with freshman Ella Snyder winning the giant slalom and junior Olyvia Snyder repeating as slalom state champion.

“It was ‘same story, different Snyder,’” Barth said as the group of girls gathered for one final team picture at the base of Loveland’s Lift 3.

Barth was referring to the Snyders’ victories in their respective events as well as each sister’s DNF — did not finish — in the events the other sister won. In the morning’s giant slalom race, it was Ella Snyder who raced to the best combined time of 1:45.03. Her time on her first giant slalom run of 52.79 was the fastest in the 75-girl field, just ahead of Olyvia Snyder’s time of 53.89, which was the second fastest.

On the second giant slalom run, Tigers junior Jenna Sheldon skied to the fastest time of 51.87 — the fastest GS time on the day — while Ella Snyder’s 52.24 was the second fastest of the second GS runs.

“It was pretty turny up top,” Ella Snyder said. “It was a really good course to lay it over and really charge. It was a little more open, had a little more space to roll it up, stand on it, transition and move forward and generate speed. And then you got on the flats, and it was super fun and straight. You could move. And I feel like I executed that pretty well.”

For Sheldon, her combined time on the two giant slalom runs was 1:45.96.

“It was just kind of like, ‘Let’s send it, have some fun and enjoy the day,’” Sheldon said. “My first run in the giant slalom, I went more round than I could have. Then on my second run, I went much straighter and just tried to keep it together, and I did. It was all so fun.”

In the second giant slalom run, Olyvia Snyder had a mishap when skiing through the course, resulting in a DNF and a “penguin slide” on her stomach down the mountain. Rather than Summit again registering the first-, second- and third-fastest skiers — as the Snyders and Sheldon were ranked after the first GS run — Tigers junior Paige Peterson bumped up to have her 12th-place finish (1:51.47) count toward Summit’s points on a course she said was set more wide open than previous races this season.

Summit junior Victoria Uglyar was the only other Tiger to complete both of her giant slalom runs, with a combined time of 1:55.38 earning her 23rd place of the 58 racers who finished both GS runs.

Summit High School Alpine ski team racer Victoria Uglyar waits to compete in the girls giant slalom race during the Colorado High School State Alpine Ski Championships at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, March 12.

Then in the afternoon’s slalom runs, it was Ella Snyder who did not finish while Olyvia Snyder raced well enough to capture her second-straight slalom state championship. Ella Snyder said she got too far in the backseat with her hips behind her bindings as the slalom course came at her fast.

That wasn’t the case for Olyvia Snyder, who raced to the fastest times on both slalom courses, 43.61 and 44.87 combining for a winning time of 1:28.48 — more than two seconds faster than Sheldon’s runner-up time of 1:30.59 in a race where 57 skiers finished both slalom runs.

“The first course was just a ripper,” Olyvia Synder said. “It was straight down the hill. You just had to send it and stay ahead of it and hope you make it down. It was a sender. And the second slalom course was grindy. It was a lot of tricks and turn. You just had to keep it going somehow.”

Olyvia Snyder and Sheldon were joined in the team’s Alpine scoring by senior Camille Thompson (1:36.09), who’s fifth-place finish barely edged Peterson, who raced to sixth (1:37.13). Summit’s other finishers in both slalom races included Uglyar (23rd, 1:46.52) as well as freshmen Lucy Brady (24th, 1:46.87) and Cora Jackson (40th, 1:57.76).

Reflecting on the day, Barth was happy Summit bookended the races with 1-2-3 finishes on the first giant slalom course and on the second slalom course. He also shouted out Summit’s senior class, which included veteran team leaders Sophia Henry and rugby star Bryton Ferrari — who each DNFed in their races — as well as Thompson. And it was Thompson’s showing in slalom that secured the Tigers’ win.

“It sealed the deal,” Barth said.