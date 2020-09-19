Summit High sophomore runner Dom Remeikis wins Eagle Valley Invitational
Entire Tigers girls team posts fastest times of season, finish 7th
Summit High School sophomore Dom Remeikis won Saturday’s Eagle Valley Invitational boys cross-country running race in Eagle.
Running in ideal weather, Remeikis was the fastest competitor of the day in a field of 48 runners from seven teams. Remeikis’ 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes and 43 seconds resulted from a surge in the race’s final half mile.
After running with Eagle Valley’s Gage Nielsen for the first 2.5 miles, Remeikis opened up what turned into a 6-second win.
Remeikis’ time was the second-fastest time by a Summit High School boy in the past decade, behind 2014 Tiger graduate Liam Meirow’s time of 16:27 in a 2013 meet.
The sophomore star’s time powered Summit to a third-place finish in the boys team race. Summit senior Sam Burke continued a strong campaign as one of the team’s leaders with a time of 17:20. This was Burke’s fastest time of the season and earned him a fifth-place finish.
Summit sophomore Zach McBride ran to an 11th-place finish at 17:35. The other top Tiger boys times on the day included a season-best time for 22nd-place Landon Cunningham (18:22), a season-best time for Korben Long in 34th place (19:19) and Tyler Hodges in 44th place at 20:07. Eagle Valley’s boys won their home meet while Grand Junction ran to second. The Tigers topped fourth-place Battle Mountain, fifth-place Steamboat Springs, sixth-place Glenwood Springs and Aspen.
In the girls race, the Tigers saw each racer run season-fastest times. The group was led by Alice Wescott’s 15th-place showing, who crossed the finish line in 21:40.
Logan Reid had another strong race running with Wescott, finishing in 17th place (21:43). Summit’s other top girls runners on the day were Paige Wescott (34th, 23:04). Kaelin Love (38th, 23:29), Sage Hanks (39th, 23:43), Rena Singleton (40th, 23:45) and Estrella Guadamuz (41st, 23:55).
Those times earned the Tigers a seventh-place finish in the eight school race, which was won by Battle Mountain.
Summit will next run at the Salida Invitational at Vandeveer Ranch in Salida on Sept. 26.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User