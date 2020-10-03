Summit High sophomore wins Desert Twilight Race in Arizona, McBride runs to 21st place

Dom Remeikis, left, and Zach McBride pose for a photo in their Summit Tigers gear at the Desert Twilight Cross Country Festival in Queen Creek, Arizona on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Photo from Summit Tigers cross-country team

Summit High Tiger cross-country runners split time between a pair of meets this weekend — one at home here in Colorado and one down in Arizona.

Talented sophomores Dom Remeikis and Zach McBride entered the acclaimed Desert Twilight Invitational in Casa Grande, Arizona on Friday. Tigers head coach Heather Quarantillo described the meet as an opportunity for Remeikis and McBride — two of the fastest sophomores in the state — to run on a fast course as opposed to a high-altitude mountain course.

On the fast course, Remeikis won the boys 127-runner championship race with his fastest 5,000-meter time of his career — 15 minutes and 56 seconds. McBride finished in 21st place with his fastest 5,000-meter time ever, at 15:56.

For Remeikis and McBride, their performances in the championship race was a statement for Summit’s quality and future. At the Desert Twilight Race, the boys championship race is regarded as the boys race of the second-highest caliber, only below the premier sweepstakes race, which is invitation-only. The races features the best runners from Utah, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado.

“They just really knocked it out the park,” Quarantillo said.

Because Remeikis and McBride ran down in Arizona on Friday, the Tigers boys team did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score at Saturday’s Steamboat Invitational race. That said, Tigers senior Sam Burke ran to his best finish of the season, getting third place with a time of 17:57 in the 40-runner race. Landon Cunningham finished in sixth place with a time of 18:36.

In the 49-runner girls race, Summit’s top finishers were Logan Reid (fifth place, 21:27) and Alice Wescott (sixth place, 21:35). The times were Reid and Wescott’s fastest of the season.

For the Tigers’ girls team overall, seven of eight runners ran their season-fastest times as Summit finishing in third place of six teams.

Summit will run in the regional meet at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 8. The top three teams for the boys and girls will qualify for the state meet, scheduled for Oct. 17 at Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.