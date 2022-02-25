Summit High student earns prestigious college scholarship

A Summit High School student earned a prestigious scholarship to attend Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington.

John Weldon was named a President’s Scholar, earning $34,000 to use for tuition at the school. He is one of 120 students who were chosen for the scholarship out of 400 total applicants.

Students awarded the scholarship had to show academic, leadership and service qualities while demonstrating their ability to enrich the college’s campus community, according to a news release.

Weldon and the 120 scholars had a cumulative average weighted GPA of 4.10, according to the release. Weldon had the opportunity to interview at the campus in February for the next level of scholarships, in which 10 students will receive $40,000 per year as part of the Harstad Scholarship and five will receive the school’s full tuition Regents’ Scholarship.