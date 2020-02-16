Summit High swimmers set school records at 3A state meet

From the back row, left to right, Summit High School swimmers Abby Anderson, Alice Westcott, Logan Simson, Jasmine Laube and Molly Nikkel along with (front row, left to right) Taylor Lee, Emily Carish and Hannah Anderson pose for a team photo together at the 3A state meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton this weekend.

Courtesy Jenny Wischmeyer

FRISCO — At Friday and Saturday’s 3A state meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton, the Summit Tigers swim and dive team set three school records.

Senior Jasmine Laube set school records in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke while also setting a record as part of the Tiger team in the 200 medley relay. In the 100 backstroke, Laube finished in 12th place with a time of 1 minute and 2.85 seconds. In the 100 freestyle, Laube swam to the 13th-best time in the state at 56.24.

In the 200 medley relay, Laube was joined by Molly Nikkel, Logan Simson and Hannah Anderson in setting the school record with their 16th-place finish with a time of 1:59.40.

In the 200 freestyle relay Summit’s team of Laube, Hannah Anderson, Abby Anderson and Simson swam to a 14th-place time of 1:47.34. In the 100 butterfly, Simson swam to a 17th-place time of 1:06:03 while in the 200 individual medley she took 18th with a time of 2:25.47.

In the 100 breaststroke, Hannah Anderson swam to 21st with a time of 1:16.33 while Molly Nikkel raced to 35th with a time of 1:18.39. And in the 400 freestyle relay, the Summit team of Abby Anderson, Taylor Lee, Alice Westcott and Nikkel earned 26th with a time of 4:17.54.