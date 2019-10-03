Summit High volleyball looks to busy week after loss to Glenwood Springs

Courtney Brown, from left, and CJ Novotna play against the Palisade Bulldogs on Sept. 28 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Facing a tough test against Glenwood Springs’ talented setters, the Summit High School girls varsity volleyball team (2-5) lost three sets to one Tuesday night at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Summit head coach Kelly Schneweis credited Glenwood Springs’ organization and the skill of their outside hitters, as the Demons (9-3) were able to hit around the Tigers en route to the victory.

Summit showed resolve, winning the second set 26-24 after losing the first set 25-22.

“We started to pass better,” Schneweis said. “I think we were getting used to their servers a little bit more and mixed up some of our play calls and were able to get some points our way.”

The Tigers subsequently dropped the final two sets 25-6 and 25-19. Ahead of Thursday evening’s road match at Steamboat Springs, Schneweis said Summit needs to focus on proper communication and picking good spots. She said it is also crucial for the Tigers not to let one poor play affect another one, leading to two mistakes in a row.

“Just being able to be resilient and move on,” Schneweis said.

It’ll be a busy weekend for the Tigers, as Summit will follow up Thursday’s game against Steamboat with at least four games Friday and Saturday at the Battle Mountain tournament.

In Battle Mountain, Schneweis said Summit might benefit from the return of starting middle Olivia Brewer, who’s been out with an ankle injury since early in the season. Schneweis said there is also the possibility Brewer returns to game action next week.