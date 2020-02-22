Summit High wrestlers Marquez, Trujillo go 0-4 at state wrestling tournament

Gio Marquez (left) wrestles teammate PJ Trujillo during practice at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit High School’s pair of wrestlers who took part in the state tournament at the Pepsi Center on Thursday and Friday each struggled in their respective 16-man tournaments.

In the 106-pound weight class, Summit freshman P.J. Trujillo lost to John Kenney of Windsor 3-1. Kenney eventually finished fourth in the state.

In his second match, Trujillo lost to L.J. Herburger of Pueblo East 13-2.

In the 113-pound weight class, Summit junior Gio Marquez lost to Frankie Gallegos of Mesa Ridge High School with a fall at two minutes and 20 seconds. In Marquez’s next match, he lost to Daunte Limon of Wheat Ridge High School via a fall at 3:36.