Summit High’s Cibula takes 4th at season-opening golf meet

Ryley Cibula practices at Keystone Ranch Golf Course in Keystone on Sept. 18, 2019.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Senior Ryley Cibula led the Summit High School golf team at Monday and Tuesday’s season-opening tournaments in Eagle and Rifle.

Cibula shot a team-low 80, good for fourth overall, at Monday’s first meet of the season at the Eagle Valley Invitational at Eagle Ranch golf course in Eagle. The senior’s score combined with junior Ricky Ahlquist’s 87 and sophomore Rece Greff’s 91 for a team score of 258, which ranked the Tigers fifth of nine teams.

Cibula battled back for the score, just two strokes out of second place, after playing the first six holes at 6 strokes over par.

“He played the final two-thirds of his round as well as anyone out there,” first-year Tigers head coach Ryne Scholl said. “Ryley is consistently shooting high 30s low 40s (per nine holes) — right around 80. The next step is to get Ryley to the next step, to win or finish in the top three — the high 70s. He’s right there.”

A day later, the Tigers top three golfers combined for a team score of 262, ninth out of 14 teams, at the Rifle High School Invitational at the Rifle Creek Golf Course in Rifle. Cibula again led the Tigers with a score of 84, joined in the team’s point-scoring top three by a 86 from Ahlquist and a 92 from Tigers junior Ranger Stone. Stone, a talented soccer player for the Tigers, is a new addition to the team for the season after the Colorado High School Activities Association delayed boys soccer season to March.

“The scores so far have been pretty good for our team, but the good thing is I think they all feel like they left something out there,” Scholl said. “There’s an opportunity for us to improve as opposed to coming in and saying that was the best we could have done.”

Scholl said the Tigers are seeing competition early this season from the top golfers behind Cibula and Ahlquist. Along with Stone and Greff, the Tigers have seen strong rounds early on from sophomore Jackson True, junior Zach Carleton and sophomore Everett Gillett. On Tuesday, Gillett was the Tigers’ fifth-lowest golfer with a score of 97. On Monday, True and Carleton were the team’s fourth and fifth scorers with rounds of 94 and 95, respectively.

Stone and Greff have impressed Scholl early as each have shot their personal-best tournament rounds.

“They are two guys that we’ve been counting on as third scorers coming in and shooting their personal best, but we still want more,” Scholl said. “We expect more personal bests out of the team this year.”

The Tigers also expect for senior addition Tyler Nakos to be one of the team’s top scorers when he makes his debut, likely at Summit’s next tournament, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at the Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction.

“There is the potential for a breakout year for him,” Scholl said. “He hits it pretty far, just like Ricky — those two are some of the bigger hitters out here. But, if anything, I might say Tyler’s putter is what’s going to get it done for him. He’s a great putter.”