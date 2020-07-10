Summit Historical Society competes in social media grant challenge

An image from the Summit Historical Society’s video submission for funding from Colorado Humanities. The 10 videos that receive the most engagement by July 15 receive a total of $30,000.

Courtesy Summit Historical Society

Summer is usually the busiest time for the Summit Historical Society, yet the nonprofit is seeing half as many visitors as normal due to the pandemic. The group applied for a grant from Colorado Humanities to help offset the financial burden.

The grant can be up to 10% of a nonprofit’s 2019 operating budget, yet the state humanities council has taken it to a new level with applicants submitting informational videos on Facebook. A total of $30,000 will be awarded to the top 10 videos that receive the most social media engagement, in addition to the first grant.

Sally Queen, Summit Historical Society board president, called the challenge a creative way to increase exposure and teach people about their mission.

To help the society, people can head to the Colorado Humanities Facebook page to view, like, comment on and share the video. The competition deadline is Wednesday, July 15.