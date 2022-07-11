Summit Historical Society debuts history hunt
Summit Historical Society launched its history hunt booklet at the Dillon Farmers Market this month. For $5, people can read a guide for 10 sites around Summit County to have fun exploring the region’s past.
Those who visit the sites and answer related questions can return the booklet for a prize.
The farmers market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays on Lodgepole Street. Books are also available at the 1883 Dillon School House, 403 LaBonte Drive, Dillon, and online at SummitHistorical.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.