Summit Historical Society debuts history hunt

Summit Historical Society launched its history hunt booklet at the Dillon Farmers Market this month. For $5, people can read a guide for 10 sites around Summit County to have fun exploring the region’s past.

Those who visit the sites and answer related questions can return the booklet for a prize.

The farmers market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays on Lodgepole Street. Books are also available at the 1883 Dillon School House, 403 LaBonte Drive, Dillon, and online at SummitHistorical.org.